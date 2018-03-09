All-stars ready to launch

Last year’s teams for the All Star T20. The big game returns for 2018 next Thursday night at the Jubilee Oval. Last year’s teams for the All Star T20. The big game returns for 2018 next Thursday night at the Jubilee Oval.

By Tyler Hannigan

After last year’s success, the All Star T20 game is back and is set to be bigger and better in 2018.

The game, which showcases some of the best cricketing talent in Broken Hill, will be played under lights at the Jubilee Oval on Thursday, March 15 in the lead up to the St Pat’s race meeting on the Saturday.

The Demo Club and Century 21 are on board this year as sponsors of the teams which will be evenly made up of the town’s best cricketers. North’s Jordan Vella will captain the Demo eleven while West’s Max Everuss will lead the Century 21 side.

