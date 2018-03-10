Blair must go: Labor

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Labor Party says the Water Minister must resign after it was revealed that he told Parliament cotton farmers had been prosecuted for water theft when, in fact, none had.

A report by the NSW Ombudsman, tabled in parliament on Thursday, showed that the Water Minister, Niall Blair, misled the public and Parliament when he quoted figures provided by WaterNSW that the Ombudsman has found to be false, said Labor.

WaterNSW told the Ombudsman that they had posted 105 infringement notices and made 12 criminal prosecutions for water theft. In fact, WaterNSW had levied no infringement notices and no criminal prosecutions in 17 months, the Ombudsman’s report revealed.

