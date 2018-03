City’s Jewish history inspires

Rabbi Schneur Reti-Waks at the old synagogue in Wolfram Street that was built in 1910. The young rabbi is leading a party of the faithful on a tour of Broken Hill and tonight he will read from Torah (the Jewish Bible) at the synagogue, something that has not been done since it closed in 1962. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

When Rabbi Shneur Reti-Waks heard about Broken Hill’s Jewish history he said he felt inspired to visit the city, and it’s a feeling that is now shared throughout Australia’s Jewish community.

Rabbi Reti-Waks is leading a party of about 50 men and women of the faith on a four-day tour that began on Thursday.

Among the earliest settlers in the booming Silver City were Jewish refugees fleeing persecution in Eastern Europe.

