Ready to roll out

Head of NBN local NSW and ACT Amber Dornbusch next to the NBN Sky Muster Ute that is travelling across the state.PICTURE: Myles Burt Head of NBN local NSW and ACT Amber Dornbusch next to the NBN Sky Muster Ute that is travelling across the state.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The NBN Sky Muster Ute is making its way around the state and planning to hold a community consultation in Broken Hill.

Head of NBN local NSW and ACT Amber Dornbusch has been travelling the Far West holding talks in Balranald, Wentworth and Menindee.

The Broken Hill session is on March 13.

