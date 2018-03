Test of the best

Grand final captains Jarred Paull (Central) and Tobias Hack (North) at the Alma Oval ahead of their premiership clash today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Grand final captains Jarred Paull (Central) and Tobias Hack (North) at the Alma Oval ahead of their premiership clash today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

It all comes down to today when the Broken Hill A Grade cricket season is decided at the Alma Oval where Central takes on North for the premiership.

The Magpies held top spot from round one and never relinquished it throughout the 2017/18 season, although, North were within striking distance at times and eventually finished in second spot, five points adrift.

That put North in a semi-final last weekend against West and, thanks to their skipper Tobias Hack, they progressed to the Demo Club A Grade grand final. Hack belted a brilliant and unbeaten 118 off 92 balls including 34 off the final over of North’s innings.

