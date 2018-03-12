Old mosque inspires sculptor’s work

Sydney artist Shireen Taweel in her studio. Sydney artist Shireen Taweel in her studio.

By Myles Burt

Sydney artist Shireen Taweel, whose copper artwork ‘Musallah’, is now on display at the Adelaide Festival, said she drew her inspiration from the Broken Hill Mosque.

Ms Taweel visited the Silver City last year as part of her research project looking at the first mosques in Australia.

“Living in Sydney, I naturally wanted to go to Broken Hill as soon as possible,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.