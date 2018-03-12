Gough’s work stands the test of time

In the audience for ex-Labor Senator John Faulkner’s address about Gough Whitlam’s legacy were (from left) Danielle Buckman, Ebony Simpson, Amy Young and Kyle Mugridge. In the audience for ex-Labor Senator John Faulkner’s address about Gough Whitlam’s legacy were (from left) Danielle Buckman, Ebony Simpson, Amy Young and Kyle Mugridge.

By Kara de Groot

The much-anticipated talk on Gough Whitlam on Saturday evening was well attended by locals and visitors alike.

About 130 people showed up for the hour-long address presented by the Whitlam Institute’s John Faulkner who was a Labor Senator for NSW from 1989 to 2015 and leader of the Senate Opposition from 1996 to 2004, and knew Mr Prime Minister Whitlam personally.

As well as talking about Whitlam’s life, Mr Faulkner discussed the man’s continuing impact on Australian politics.

