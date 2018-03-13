Last V8 roars off into history

SC Motors’ General Manager Matt Clark with Mat Hodges and son Owen (21 months) and the new V8 Motorsport (pictured right) next to its new counterpart the V6 Commodore. SC Motors’ General Manager Matt Clark with Mat Hodges and son Owen (21 months) and the new V8 Motorsport (pictured right) next to its new counterpart the V6 Commodore.

Mat and Melissa Hodges have bought the last new Holden V8 in the Silver City.

The couple purchased it from Silver City Motors over the weekend, and SC Motors’ General Manager, Matt Clark, said it was the last local one to be sold from the plant in South Australia.

“It’s one of the last Australian made V8s,” he said. “The new Commodores will be made in Germany. They are a mixture of four-cylinder front-wheel drive and V6 all-wheel drive.

