Axe the tax, period

Jasmin Algate (16) is just one local who has signed the petition in hope of removing the tax from feminine hygiene products

By Emily Ferguson

We live in a world where feminine hygiene products are classed as ‘non-essential items’, in other words a luxury product.

On March 1, a Federal petition was launched which requires 100,000 signatures by March 30 to be considered. Should the petition succeed this would mean tampons and pads would be confirmed as a basic necessity in Australia and therefore GST-free.

The movement and petition is called ‘Axe the Tax Period’, run by a non-profit organisation Share the Dignity. The petition has been circulating on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag, #axethetaxperiod.

