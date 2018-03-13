Axe the tax, period
Tuesday, 13th March, 2018
By Emily Ferguson
We live in a world where feminine hygiene products are classed as ‘non-essential items’, in other words a luxury product.
On March 1, a Federal petition was launched which requires 100,000 signatures by March 30 to be considered. Should the petition succeed this would mean tampons and pads would be confirmed as a basic necessity in Australia and therefore GST-free.
The movement and petition is called ‘Axe the Tax Period’, run by a non-profit organisation Share the Dignity. The petition has been circulating on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag, #axethetaxperiod.
Please log in to read the whole article.