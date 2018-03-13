Handy kit means so much in emergency

(From left) Staying Home Leaving Violence co-ordinator Fiona Camilleri, Quota Club vice-president Pam Odgers, Far West Legal Service CEO Cathy Farry and Quota Club president Helen Buddle with the donated emergency packs. (From left) Staying Home Leaving Violence co-ordinator Fiona Camilleri, Quota Club vice-president Pam Odgers, Far West Legal Service CEO Cathy Farry and Quota Club president Helen Buddle with the donated emergency packs.

By Kara de Groot

The Broken Hill branch of the Quota Club has donated 20 emergency packs to domestic violence program Staying Home Leaving Violence.

The packs come in a small luggage bag, and include a towel, hairbrush, toothbrush and toothpaste, and a voucher among other things.

Staying Home Leaving Violence co-ordinator, Fiona Camilleri, said the voucher can be used to buy underwear or similar items, which is the most frequently requested item.

