Hopping mad: Roo doco ‘propaganda’
Wednesday, 14th March, 2018
Kangaroos are in the news after a controversial documentary ‘Kangaroo: A love-hate story’ claimed the animals were in danger of extinction. PICTURE: Patrick Martin
By Myles Burt
A new documentary that claims kangaroos are being driven to extinction has drawn the ire of ‘roo shooters and politicians alike.
The film, ‘Kangaroo: A love-hate story’, implies kangaroos as becoming an endangered species but local kangaroo harvester, Robert Kemp, a long time professional shooter, says it falsifies facts and contains nothing but bias.
“They don’t give a sh*t about the kangaroo itself,” Mr Kemp said. “It’s the industry they’re trying to stop.
