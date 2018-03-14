West regen ‘trashed’ by household waste

The rubbish behind houses in Creedon Street has caused some concern among locals. The rubbish behind houses in Creedon Street has caused some concern among locals.

By Emily Roberts

Dumped rubbish behind houses near the local tip has had one resident frustrated at the lack of help.

The Wills Lane resident said he was struggling with the volume of rubbish behind houses in Creedon Street.

“There is over 300 metres of rubbish behind the fences of houses in Creedon Street,” he told the BDT.

Please log in to read the whole article.