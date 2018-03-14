Lowdown on the NBN

NBN’s Ian Scott (left) with field engineer Craig Petersen in the Town Square yesterday. NBN’s Ian Scott (left) with field engineer Craig Petersen in the Town Square yesterday.

The NBN Sky Muster Ute team turned up at the Town Square yesterday morning to answer the public’s questions about the NBN rollout due this year.

NBN local Ian Scott said they’d had questions from people “wanting to know when do we start, what they need to do, and how it impacts them.”

Mr Scott said locals will have plenty of time to decide to join up after the connection is turned on in the city.

