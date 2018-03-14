Racetrack saviours

Racecourse manager Marc Coulter checking the rejuvenated track ahead of the St Pat’s race meeting this weekend Racecourse manager Marc Coulter checking the rejuvenated track ahead of the St Pat’s race meeting this weekend

By Emily Roberts

Two local businesses have combined to improve the dry surface of the racetrack for Saturday’s St Pat’s races.

After the dry, hot summer, the track was looking bad until Mawsons and Radford’s stepped up, said race club spokesman Andrew Schmidt.

“They are dumping sand on the track. It was donated by Mawsons, and the water trucks and graders were donated by Steve and Gary Radford,” Mr Schmidt said.

Please log in to read the whole article.