Artist John Hinton when he first started the mural in Crystal Lane work has now had to be stopped. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

City Council has ordered the removal of a Crystal Lane mural it has described as “graffiti” and this has prompted some councillors to call an extraordinary meeting to deal with the matter.

Last month a mural being painted by John Hinton on the wall of Nachiappan’s Surgery was halted by Council.

At Council’s February monthly meeting it was revealed that a Development Application (DA) for the work hadn’t been lodged.

