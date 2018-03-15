Stars out tonight

Adam Rhodes bats during last year's All Stars T20 game which returns tonight at the Jubilee Oval.

By Tyler Hannigan

Last weekend saw the Barrier District Cricket League’s grand finals but the season isn’t quite done with yet.

Tonight the city’s best cricketers will come together for an All Stars T20 at the Jubilee Oval.

Gates open at 6pm with the game to start at 7 between the Demo Club XI and the Century 21 XI. Each team is made up of the best that Broken Hill cricket has to offer including Cricketer of the Year Jarred Paull, leading run scorer Tobias Hack and leading wicket-taker Jordan Vella.

This is the second annual All Stars T20 after the inaugural event was held last year at the Alma Oval.