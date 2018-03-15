Stars out tonight
Thursday, 15th March, 2018
By Tyler Hannigan
Last weekend saw the Barrier District Cricket League’s grand finals but the season isn’t quite done with yet.
Tonight the city’s best cricketers will come together for an All Stars T20 at the Jubilee Oval.
Gates open at 6pm with the game to start at 7 between the Demo Club XI and the Century 21 XI. Each team is made up of the best that Broken Hill cricket has to offer including Cricketer of the Year Jarred Paull, leading run scorer Tobias Hack and leading wicket-taker Jordan Vella.
This is the second annual All Stars T20 after the inaugural event was held last year at the Alma Oval.
WHEN: Thursday, 15 March. gates open at 6
WHERE: Jubilee Oval
The Jube will play host to this year’s game under lights with fully coloured kits, white balls, the electronic scoreboard in operation and music in between overs.
A barbeque will be on offer thanks to the Outback Emus who will also be selling water and soft drinks. The bar will not be running but BYO is allowed.
Spectators are also encouraged to sit in designated sections of the oval although they are reminded that alcohol cannot be consumed on the oval.
Please log in to read the whole article.