Demand for childhood educators ‘booming’

The early childhood education industry is thriving, says a local teacher, and now is the time to embark on a career that will keep you in work.

TAFE NSW Broken Hill Early Childhood Education and Care Head Teacher, Fiona Westcott, said the industry was experiencing a huge boom, and that had resulting in plenty of jobs.

“Australian Government statistics reveal that Australia-wide demand for child care is already constrained and with forecasted growth of 28 per cent across the state between 2016 and 2036, this demand is only going to increase,” said Ms Westcott.

