Big W shock closure

Big W won’t be selling anything for much longer in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Big W won’t be selling anything for much longer in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Ferguson

After 32 years of trading in Broken Hill, Big W will soon shut up shop, putting about 80 people out of work.

Yesterday the owners of the giant store at the Westside Plaza announced it will close on June 17.

The news was greeted with shock and dismay by the workers’ union, the city’s mayor and Sentinal, the company that bought the Plaza about three years ago.

Please log in to read the whole article.