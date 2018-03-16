Pope’s man in Silver City

Apostolic Nuncio, Adolfo Tito Yllana, blesses the congregation at the Cathedral last night. Apostolic Nuncio, Adolfo Tito Yllana, blesses the congregation at the Cathedral last night.

By Myles Burt

For the first time in Broken Hill’s history the Pope’s Ambassador to Australia has come to the city, and for a special purpose.

At a mass in the Cathedral last night Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Apostolic Nuncio for Australia, bestowed on Mrs Yvonne Johnson a prestigious award that has only been given out twice in Broken Hill - the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice.

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green of the Wilcannia Forbes Diocese nominated Mrs Johnson for the award for her 34 years’ service to the Church.

Please log in to read the whole article.