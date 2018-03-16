Rising Sun rises again

Wayne Spencer and his son Jason with the staff Lauren Williams, India Broad, Trish Broad and Carmen McDonald Wayne Spencer and his son Jason with the staff Lauren Williams, India Broad, Trish Broad and Carmen McDonald

By Emily Roberts

One of the city’s oldest pubs, the Rising Sun, will reopen tonight just in time for St Pat’s.

The Rising Sun Hotel closed in 2016 after publican Ray Mason decided to pull up stumps.

Ray had spent 20 years behind the bar at the Sun and decided he would close the doors if he could not sell it by November of that year.

