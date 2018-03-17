Rivers inquiry dodges Far West

By Emily Roberts

The Productivity Commission inquiry into the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is not coming to take any submissions in Broken Hill, Menindee or Wilcannia.

City councillor and water activist, Tom Kennedy, said this was a concern for everyone who lived or relies on the Darling River below Bourke.

“They’re not interested in our opinion as far as the Darling River and Menindee Lakes goes,” Mr Kennedy said.

