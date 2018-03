Trainer leads the charge with 12 runners for St Pat’s glory

Snip Of Magic with part owner Andrew 'Cosi' Costello (left) and trainer Kym Healy. Snip Of Magic is going for three wins in a row of the XXX Gold Outback Sprint today at the St Patricks's race meeting. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Strathalbyn trainer Kym Healy is going full tilt at the St Pat’s races today with 12 horses set to run including three starters in the Outback Cup.

In the main race of the day Healy has Aussie Jack, Baker’s Dozen and Kosmos Tercedes, the latter part-owned by television personality Andrew ‘Cosi’ Costello.

‘Cosi’ isn’t the only well-known figure that Healy trains for with Joe Janiak, former owner and trainer of Takeover Target, among the owners of Regal Grove who will line up in race three today.

