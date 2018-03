Psychology student wins Bowler Scholarship

By Myles Burt

Jarrah Seager has been awarded the $5000 David Bowler Scholarship by the Broken Hill Health Service and City Council .

The money will help worth Ms Seager pursue her studies in Psychology. She said when she received the call, she felt very overwhelmed

“I know how many people go in for it, and I know that the people that go in for it are so deserving of it, so I was not expecting it at all.”

