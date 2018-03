No need to cop abuse from cyber menaces

PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill Police are urging internet users, especially parents, to remain vigilant when it comes to internet safety.

On the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, the Crime Prevention and Youth Liaison Officer, Ben Kelly, said the internet, with all its benefits, presents new dangers to children.

“As parents we all need to be aware of those dangers, as child safety is paramount,” said Constable Kelly.

