Hot attraction

Ethan Davis rocked his leopard print suit with matching eye make up at the St Pat’s Races over the weekend. He didn’t let the heat get him down. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Ethan Davis rocked his leopard print suit with matching eye make up at the St Pat’s Races over the weekend. He didn’t let the heat get him down. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Near 40 degree weather couldn’t stop visitors and locals alike from rolling up to the St Pat’s Races over the weekend.

Racing Club president Allan Carter said he was pleased with the day considering the weather reached a top of 38 degrees.

“There appears to be a good crowd,” Mr Carter said.

Please log in to read the whole article.