Cabinet of old treasures

Monday, 19th March, 2018

Station Commander Don Peters with Lions Club members Brian McCarthy and Geoff Lehman Station Commander Don Peters with Lions Club members Brian McCarthy and Geoff Lehman

By Kara de Groot

The local fire station has welcomed a donation from the Lions Club to help them set up their cabinet of historical items.

Station Commander Don Peters started the collection early last year, and is still looking for more pieces to add to it.

The Lions Club heard the station heard about it and donated more than $500 for repairs and refurbishment. 

