Healthy lunch made easy

The local health service's Heidi Drenkhahn and Stacey Evers with Community Programs Coordinator from Cancer Council NSW Fiona Markwick during the launch of the Healthy Lunch Box website

Cancer Council NSW has launched an interactive Healthy Lunch Box website for Far West families

The task of creating a healthy school lunch is now easier for parents with Cancer Council NSW’s newly launched Healthy Lunch Box website.

The website includes recipes, ideas and tips - and it also features an interactive lunch box builder that enables parents and their kids to plan a healthy lunch box at home, or on the move with their smartphone or tablet.

