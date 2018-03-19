Kazoom goes boom

Kazoom on the outside beats home Reine de Tout and Baker’s Dozen to win the Outback Cup at the St Pats race meet on Saturday Kazoom on the outside beats home Reine de Tout and Baker’s Dozen to win the Outback Cup at the St Pats race meet on Saturday

By Tyler Hannigan

South Australian trainer Ron Campbell took out the 2018 Outback Cup with horse Kazoom on Saturday’s St Pats race meeting.

The feature race of the day had nine starters after one of Kym Healy’s horses, Aussie Jack, was a scratching and it was a very open affair in terms of betting with Kazoom and Nathan Hobson’s Reine de Tout starting as equal favourites.

Reine de Tout made the early running and hit the lead after the start while Kazoom went the other way and sat near the rear.

