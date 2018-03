Small surgery, big reward

Dr Ashish Agar, Glen Burgess, Beryl Thomas, and Dr Andre Nel just before preparing for Beryl’s eye surgery. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Dr Ashish Agar, Glen Burgess, Beryl Thomas, and Dr Andre Nel just before preparing for Beryl’s eye surgery. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

For the first time, four Broken Hill residents have had a specific eye surgery at the Broken Hill Hospital rather than having to travel to Adelaide or further.

Dr Ashish Agar visited the city yesterday to perform ‘minimally invasive glaucoma surgery’ (MIGS). This had not been done outside of a major city before.

“Glaucoma’s the number one cause of irreversible blindness in Australia so it’s a very big issue, and until now we’ve had limited options to treat many of the patients suffering from it,” Dr Agar said.

