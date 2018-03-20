‘Treat your water’

By Craig Brealey

Safe drinking water was a right that everyone should enjoy but in parts of outback Australia the quality of the water was third-world standard, a visiting professor told a public meeting last night.

Peter Waterman, Adjunct Professor with the Institute for Land Water and Society at Charles Sturt University, said places like Broken Hill that had a supply that was tested, filtered and treated were well served.

However, on station properties and some townships in the Far West it was often a different story, Prof. Waterman said at the meeting held at the Democratic Club.

