Artist furthering craft

Local artist Blake Griffiths has won a Young Regional Artist Scholarship. This will go towards helping him further his craft. PICTURE: Supplied Local artist Blake Griffiths has won a Young Regional Artist Scholarship. This will go towards helping him further his craft. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Local artist Blake Griffiths has won a Young Regional Artist Scholarship to further his studies.

Mr Griffiths, who received a $10,000 helping hand from the state government’s Create NSW fund, has worked at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery for a year and a half and is now its public programs officer.

He moved to Broken Hill in mid-2016 to do an art teaching placement at Broken Hill High School after studying at the College of Fine Arts in Sydney.

Please log in to read the whole article.