Full program for seniors

Last year's Seniors' concert was a big hit.

Preparations for the upcoming NSW Seniors’ Festival Annual Concert are progressing well, with a full program planned again for this year’s event.

The theme for 2018 is “Let’s Do More Together” where the festival will be celebrating its 60th year in Sydney, and is currently the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere.

The NSW Seniors Festival Concert commenced in the early 1980’s held at the Broken Hill Civic Centre, when local Valerie Wood was the original pianist, leader and accompanist of the Pensioners’ Choir which sadly disbanded several years ago.

