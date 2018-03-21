Recognising hard work

Social workers Mark Smith, Rebecca Deer, Devika D’Souza and Kelsey Lew met at Alfresco’s on Monday to discuss their work. Social workers Mark Smith, Rebecca Deer, Devika D’Souza and Kelsey Lew met at Alfresco’s on Monday to discuss their work.

By Kara de Groot

To celebrate World Social Work Day, some of the city’s social workers got together this week to discuss and promote their roles.

There are about 17 social workers in Broken Hill, working in a variety of different areas including mental health, youth, domestic violence and legal matters.

Social worker Mark Smith mainly deals with mental health, which involves treating emerging mental health issues, providing interventions and working with families to provide support.

