House to come down

A picture of the burnt-out house taken in early March. The fire, which destroyed the house, also damaged the walls of neighbouring properties. A picture of the burnt-out house taken in early March. The fire, which destroyed the house, also damaged the walls of neighbouring properties.

By Kara de Groot

A burnt out house on Mercury Street that has sat derelict for months now has a demolition date.

The house at 234 Mercury Street burnt down nearly five months ago, and council has now confirmed it will be pulled down early in April.

Nearby residents said they have been plagued by flying debris and the fear of asbestos since the fire first consumed the building, although Council reported the structure had been sealed with PVA to prevent the asbestos from becoming a hazard.

