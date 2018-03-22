Solar tariff cut

By Craig Brealey

Households and businesses with solar panels are about to lose more of the meagre reward they get for feeding electricity into the power grid.

At the end of 2016, the NSW Government abolished the Solar Bonus Scheme which had paid a tariff of 60 cents per kilowatt hour to homes with panels on their roofs.

Electricity retailers responded by cutting the tariff to 11 cents per kwh and soon it could drop even lower.

