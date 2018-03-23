Mayor nominates as candidate

By Craig Brealey

Mayor Darriea Turley has nominated to stand as Labor’s candidate for the seat of Barwon at the next State election.

Ms Turley said nominations had closed and that she did not want to say much before the candidate was chosen, but that she decided to stand because of widespread dissatisfaction with the performance of the National Party.

“I continue to hear bitter disappointment with the Nationals and their contempt for our communities, so it makes sense to stand against them,” Clr Turley said yesterday.

Please log in to read the whole article.