Project tracking well

By Kara de Groot

Attendees of the latest community meeting for the Silverton Windfarm Project were told last night that the project is well underway.

Seven of the 58 planned wind turbines are now in place, with an eighth underway.

On top of this, 13 of the base components for the towers have been placed.

