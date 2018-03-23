Project tracking well
Friday, 23rd March, 2018
By Kara de Groot
Attendees of the latest community meeting for the Silverton Windfarm Project were told last night that the project is well underway.
Seven of the 58 planned wind turbines are now in place, with an eighth underway.
On top of this, 13 of the base components for the towers have been placed.
