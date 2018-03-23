The Civic Centre: Our cultural hub

By Paul Armstrong

The story continues...

The Civic Centre becoming a reality in May, 1969.

The Cultural Centre being constructed for the City Council at the intersection of Blende Street and Chloride streets is taking on a more solid shape as concrete is poured around the steel framework. The building will include a main auditorium capable of seating 1,000 people. There will also be a large conference meeting room and a “function room” incorporating a fully electric kitchen for catering purposes. The orchestra pit can be hydraulically raised or lowered, and will serve as a freight lift to lower stage settings to a storage area beneath the stage. Art galleries, a mayoral parlour, meeting rooms and dressing rooms will be provided on the first floor.

