Not happy, Glad

By Craig Brealey

The response from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to a petition signed by more than 13,000 to put a halt to the Wentworth pipeline said so little that it amounted to an insult, according to the petition’s organisers.

The petition was tabled in parliament on February 13 and the premier replied on Wednesday this week, said Kylie Lawrence from the Watershed Alliance.

Ms Berejiklian wrote that while she appreciated that people might be unhappy with the pipeline it had created “hundreds of jobs”.

