Double treat

Double bass player Ben Ward is enjoying the wide open spaces and some street performing. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

A member of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra has travelled across the state and will be playing a show in the city tonight.

Double bass player Ben Ward will be performing at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery from 6.30pm in a free event.

He began his musical studies with the Newcastle Conservatorium children’s program at the age of four.

