Bash cruises to Silver City

Ronda Grant and David Lewis from Nowra were part of the week long-trek to Broken Hill. PICTURE: Myles Burt Ronda Grant and David Lewis from Nowra were part of the week long-trek to Broken Hill. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Variety’s 2018 “Sulphur to Silver 4WD Adventure” rolled into Broken Hill for the last stop of their week-long trek.

The outback adventure took 70 people in a convoy of 33 4WDs from Cobar to Tibooburra, Innamincka, Birdsville, Maree and Wilpena Pound.

Motoring Events Manager, Stuart Telfer, said the trip has been fantastic and has blessed with fine weather.

