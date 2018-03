Know thy neighbour

Friendly neighbour Emily Roberts with Constable Gabriel Lagos who is encouraging everyone to reach out to their neighbours for a safer city. PICTURE: Myles Burt Friendly neighbour Emily Roberts with Constable Gabriel Lagos who is encouraging everyone to reach out to their neighbours for a safer city. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Police have a message for everyone: Get to know your neighbours.

Yesterday was Neighbours Day which is all about the benefits of being friends with the people next door.

Constable Gabriel Lagos said that although neighbour disputes are rare in Broken Hill, strengthening ties between neighbours can be good for them and the police.

