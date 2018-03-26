Perfect spot for Murph

Big W store manager Wayne Murray (left) with Trevor Murphy on “Murph’s Chair”. Big W store manager Wayne Murray (left) with Trevor Murphy on “Murph’s Chair”.

By Emily Ferguson

Ashley Murphy’s memorial seat that was out the front of the Big W store will be given back to his family.

Ashley worked at the store and when he died of cancer in 2015, Big W had a chair installed in his memory and in recognition of his avid support of the Essendon football club.

With Big W due to close in June many people had expressed concerns about where the chair would end up.

Please log in to read the whole article.