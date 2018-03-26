Perfect spot for Murph
Monday, 26th March, 2018
Big W store manager Wayne Murray (left) with Trevor Murphy on “Murph’s Chair”.
By Emily Ferguson
Ashley Murphy’s memorial seat that was out the front of the Big W store will be given back to his family.
Ashley worked at the store and when he died of cancer in 2015, Big W had a chair installed in his memory and in recognition of his avid support of the Essendon football club.
With Big W due to close in June many people had expressed concerns about where the chair would end up.
