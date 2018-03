Pub gives scouts a boost

The Silverton Hotel has donated $500 to the Sea Scouts to help them attend their Jamboree next year.

To have four Sea Scouts and two leaders attend the Jamboree at Talem Bend, SA in January it will cost about $10,000.

The Scouts’ Trevor Dart said the donation from the Hotel owner’s Peter and Patsy Price was very helpful.

