Easter rally event

Bushman’s Rally director Paul Kitchen with this ‘39 Austin 8 Tour, rally committee member Brian McCarthy with his ‘64 XP Falcon, and rally committee member Bruce Lord with his ‘34 Plymouth Roadster. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Bushman’s Rally director Paul Kitchen with this ‘39 Austin 8 Tour, rally committee member Brian McCarthy with his ‘64 XP Falcon, and rally committee member Bruce Lord with his ‘34 Plymouth Roadster. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

This Easter weekend Broken Hill will play host to vintage cars from NSW, Victoria and South Australia for the biennial Easter Bushman’s Rally.

The two-day event has been organised by the Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club and will see cars and commercial vehicles from the 1920’s to 1980’s take to the streets to explore the town and show off their classic cars.

Rally director Paul Kitchen said members of the public are welcome to attend the car judging on Easter Saturday, starting at 1pm.

