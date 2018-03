Help Lee kick off

Local Taekwondo Master, Lee Hermansson ahead of his trip to Argentina in July. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Local Taekwondo Master, Lee Hermansson ahead of his trip to Argentina in July. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill’s taekwondo extraordinaire Lee Hermansson will be heading to Argentina in July for the International Taekwondo Championships as a special needs competitor.

Lee was a world taekwondo champion in both 1995 and 1997, he is a 7th degree black belt and Broken Hill’s first Taekwondo Master.

Lee has been doing taekwondo for 40 years and has continued to love the martial art even after his unfortunate accident in 2001 which resulted in brain surgery.

Please log in to read the whole article.