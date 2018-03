World title shot

Cooper Wellington and his SA U/12 team after winning the Craig Foster International Cup on the Gold Coast. The win gained them an invitation to the World Futsal Championships in Florida, USA. PICTURE: Supplied Cooper Wellington and his SA U/12 team after winning the Craig Foster International Cup on the Gold Coast. The win gained them an invitation to the World Futsal Championships in Florida, USA. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

Former local lad Cooper Wellington will get to show his soccer skills on the world stage later this year when he competes in the world futsal championships.

Cooper, 12, will play for the South Australian U/12 team at the 2018 World Futsal Championships in Orlando, Florida in July.

The young star trialed for the state squads last September for the U/11 SA State Squad to compete at the Craig Foster International Cup on the Gold Coast in January, and won selection for the 10-boy squad.

