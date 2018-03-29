Sharing the dignity

Leni Murray (13) and Mollie DeFranceschi (12) with one of the collection boxes for the Share the Dignity campaign. Leni Murray (13) and Mollie DeFranceschi (12) with one of the collection boxes for the Share the Dignity campaign.

By Kara de Groot

It’s time to share the dignity with those in need.

Once again, Broken Hill will take part in the #SharetheDignity campaign, which sees sanitary items such as pads and tampons donate to women in need.

This year the campaign is being run by school girls Leni Murray and Mollie DeFranceschi, who both said the idea to help came to them after they thought about women and girls in difficult financial situations, and how they might access sanitary items.

