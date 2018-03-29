St Anne’s residents the real winners

(Front from left) Margaret O’Brien, Anne Reed, Joan Line, Marjorie Craker, (back) Janet Cetinich and Paula Sumsion. (Front from left) Margaret O’Brien, Anne Reed, Joan Line, Marjorie Craker, (back) Janet Cetinich and Paula Sumsion.

St Anne’s Nursing Home has been holding an Easter raffle for the last 25 years.

They have always had an overwhelming response of donations and willing helpers who volunteer to sell tickets to help raise funds.

Money raised assists to enhance the lives of our residents by purchasing activity resources, special prizes, and decorations for theme days as well as entertainment, all of which contributes to making our residents daily living, comfortable, stimulating and enjoyable.

