PM holds court in Silly Goat

Grazier Rob McBride (second from right) from Tolarno Station with (from left) Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.PICTURE: Myles Burt Grazier Rob McBride (second from right) from Tolarno Station with (from left) Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

While Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull splashed some cash for the Royal Flying Doctor Service yesterday, he was dryly received by water activists such as the Darling River Action Group.

Grazier Rob McBride from Tolarno Station alongside other DRAG members held a banner in Town Square to try and grab Mr Turnbull’s attention.

Mr McBride said even though he thought it’s great the RFDS was receiving $84 million in well-deserved funding, he was still skeptical about the PM’s actions.

